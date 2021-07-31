InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMTO opened at $0.02 on Friday. InterMetro Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

InterMetro Communications, Inc owns and operates a national, private, cloud-based, proprietary voice-over internet protocol or VoIP network infrastructure, powered by state-of-the-art switching equipment and software that can serve as an alternative to traditional long distance network providers. It uses its network infrastructure to deliver voice calling services to traditional long distance carriers, broadband phone companies, VoIP service providers, wireless providers and other communications companies.

