Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €218.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

