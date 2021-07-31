Barclays Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,570 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,356.50 ($17.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of £35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.45.

In other news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

