ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

