HomeServe’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 935 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.63. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 953.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.61%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought a total of 50,048 shares of company stock valued at $46,695,328 over the last quarter.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.