Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.46 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

