Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares during the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

