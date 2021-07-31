EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

