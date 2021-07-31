Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Sell

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.