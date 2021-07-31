West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $399.07 and last traded at $398.61, with a volume of 2311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.01.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.