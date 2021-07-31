Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the technology company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

