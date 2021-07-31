Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,094 ($27.36) and last traded at GBX 2,081 ($27.19), with a volume of 539192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,034 ($26.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.48. The company has a market capitalization of £40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

