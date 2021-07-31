Critical Review: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24% Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ARC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.20 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.05 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -17.52

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of 67.99%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

