GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $78.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

