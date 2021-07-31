GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $78.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
