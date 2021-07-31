$75.62 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $75.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.15 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO opened at $10.37 on Friday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

