Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

