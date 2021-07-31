Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLBK. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CLBK opened at $18.04 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

