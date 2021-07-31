FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $10.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

