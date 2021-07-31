British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s current price.
BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.37. The company has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
