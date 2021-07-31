British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.37. The company has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have purchased a total of 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

