Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a PE ratio of 74.39. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,460.46.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.