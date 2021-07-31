GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

