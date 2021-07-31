Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

HTH stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

