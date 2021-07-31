HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.