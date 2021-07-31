Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE TARO opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

