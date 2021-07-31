Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of TRGP opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

