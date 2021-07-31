Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$0.37 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.00.
KRKNF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
