Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$0.37 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.00.

KRKNF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

