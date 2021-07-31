MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

