Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.58 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.02.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

