Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.62.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

