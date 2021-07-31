Comparing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Capital has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Ares Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.51 billion 5.83 $484.00 million $1.74 11.48 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.66 -$35.45 million $0.03 864.00

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Ares Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 95.89% 10.46% 4.83% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Summary

Ares Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

