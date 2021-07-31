BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.78. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

