S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $430.00 and last traded at $424.09, with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.59.

The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

