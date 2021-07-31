Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.22

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 1093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.