Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.22

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 1093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
