STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $41.80. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 15,761 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

