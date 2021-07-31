CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.78

CRH plc (LON:CRH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.78 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 3,603 ($47.07), with a volume of 1274728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

Several research firms have commented on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,637.44. The company has a market capitalization of £28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

