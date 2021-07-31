LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.62, but opened at $212.80. LendingTree shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 1,074 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

