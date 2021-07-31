DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NBHC opened at $35.46 on Friday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Bank by 106.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

