UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 975 ($12.74). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

LON UDG opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.34. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 688.50 ($9.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

