Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SKG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKG. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:SKG opened at GBX 4,039 ($52.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is £113.20. The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.