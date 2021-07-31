Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SKG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKG. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:SKG opened at GBX 4,039 ($52.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is £113.20. The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

