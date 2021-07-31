Brokers Set Expectations for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

