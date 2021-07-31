Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

