Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Argus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.