QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

