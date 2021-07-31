FY2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $147.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.