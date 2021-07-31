Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.46 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

