Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to “Buy”

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

SIX stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.5% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.