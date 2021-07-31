Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.