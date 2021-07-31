Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

ISBC stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

