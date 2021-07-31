Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.