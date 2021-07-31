EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

EDRVF opened at $23.86 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

